APD conducts Montgomery drag racing operation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department gave out more than 50 citations and made three misdemeanor DWI arrests Friday night during a drag racing operation.

The DWI Unit focused on groups driving recklessly and racing along Montgomery. Officers were there from Friday night at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 2 a.m.

APD reported:

  • 3 misdemeanor DWI arrests
  • 10 speeding citations
  • 2 careless driving citations
  • 1 reckless driving citation
  • 40 other citations
  • 4 towed vehicles for other violations

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss