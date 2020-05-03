APD conducts Montgomery drag racing operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department gave out more than 50 citations and made three misdemeanor DWI arrests Friday night during a drag racing operation.
The DWI Unit focused on groups driving recklessly and racing along Montgomery. Officers were there from Friday night at 10 p.m. to Saturday at 2 a.m.
APD reported:
- 3 misdemeanor DWI arrests
- 10 speeding citations
- 2 careless driving citations
- 1 reckless driving citation
- 40 other citations
- 4 towed vehicles for other violations