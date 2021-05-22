APD, community leaders host gun buyback event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, Albuquerque police and community leaders hosted a gun buy back event. People could turn in guns, no questions asked, in exchange for gift cards to local businesses.

The guns were then checked to see if they were lost or stolen before they’re destroyed. People gave many reasons for returning guns and those involved say it’s critical to help reduce violence in the city. “It only takes one firearm to cause a traumatic event for anybody within this city, and removing that one gun takes away – if it takes away one person being hurt or harmed from that firearm, it’s a win for both the city and for the Albuquerque Police Department,” said Commander Jason Janopoulos of the Albuquerque Police Department.

Organizers say people gave back guns because they either didn’t want their kids to have access to them, the guns were handed down, or they simply didn’t want them in their homes anymore.