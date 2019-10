ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Police is thanking the public for a successful Drug Take-Back Day.

Officers say northeast and northwest substations collected 398 pounds of unused prescription medication. They also partnered with the National Guard and Natural History Museum and collected an additional 143 pounds of prescription drugs over the weekend.

Police want to remind the public that you can drop off any used or unused medication at APD substations year-round.