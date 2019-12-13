APD closes animal cruelty case as pit bull waits for a new home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pit bull rescued by Albuquerque Police Department officers after being found locked in a home with no food and no water is now doing remarkably well. But this story is still waiting for a happy ending.

Albuquerque Police were called to a home on Arno Street back in July. Inside, they found a 4-year-old pit bull named Caesar.

“You could see ribs, his hip bones, everything. It was just pretty awful to describe, to be honest,” said Officer Andrew Faulkner.

He was in such bad shape, officers said it was hard to even look at Caesar.

“To see that anybody would treat an animal like that is appalling,” said Officer Faulkner.

KRQE News 13 spoke with Faulkner, one of the responding officers, this summer. He said Caesar was left locked in the home for at least 10 days with no food or water.

At the time, APD couldn’t reveal the home’s address or who Caesar’s owner was. However, as KRQE News 13 has now learned, the police report reveals Cesar had a microchip and that it was linked to someone. Police said calls to that person were left unanswered.

So, officers tried contacting the homeowner, listed as Zuberi Ransom. Ransom was cited in January after a different dog was found unleashed and in bad condition at the same home.

Animal Welfare officers said that dog was also malnourished. The report also mentions Caesar, but at the time Ransom said he had gone missing.

Today, Caesar is nearly unrecognizable.

“It’s hard to tell now, but that scar was just raw and open,” said an Animal Welfare employee.

He’s now a resident at the west side shelter. Staff says he was adopted not long after being rescued, but after getting loose three times, his new owners never came back for him.

As Caesar waits for another new home, police say the case is now considered closed, citing a lack of suspect information.

Animal Welfare says Caesar is a good dog–happy, social, and great on a leash. Again, he’s available for adoption at the west side shelter.