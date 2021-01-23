APD close down Candelaria due to suspicious package

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Reports of a suspicious package closed part of Candelaria Road on Saturday morning.

Albuquerque police shut down traffic on Candelaria between Moon and Parsifal around 10:20 a.m. on Saturday. Police were reportedly investigating a package found near the Covenant Presbyterian Church. Candelaria was reopened just before 11 a.m.

Update – Candelaria is open @abqfire — APD Traffic (@ABQTraffic) January 23, 2021

People in the neighborhood told News 13 crews they believe it was a type of ice cooler found in a dumpster, but that has not been confirmed by officials. Police did say the package found was determined to be safe. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.