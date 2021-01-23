APD close down Candelaria due to suspicious package

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Reports of a suspicious package closed part of Candelaria Road on Saturday morning.

Albuquerque police shut down traffic on Candelaria between Moon and Parsifal around 10:20 a.m. on Saturday. Police were reportedly investigating a package found near the Covenant Presbyterian Church. Candelaria was reopened just before 11 a.m.

People in the neighborhood told News 13 crews they believe it was a type of ice cooler found in a dumpster, but that has not been confirmed by officials. Police did say the package found was determined to be safe. This is a developing story and News 13 will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES