APD city-wide policing operation targeted repeat offenders, crime hot spots

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department just finished its city-wide Proactive Policing Operation. The effort went after repeat offenders and crime hot spots across town.

The three-day operation netted them 72 warrants cleared, 33 arrests, 284 traffic citations, and five stolen cars returned. APD says the operation allowed them to make dozens of arrests they otherwise would not have made.

