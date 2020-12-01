APD, City of Albuquerque raise awareness of cyber danger, child abuse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department and the City of Albuquerque are raising awareness about child abuse. “The Albuquerque Police Department and Crimes Against Children unit have responded to several child deaths in 2019. Please help us become a voice for those who cannot speak for themselves,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

In 2019, more than 14,000 children were reported abused in Bernalillo County. Right now, officials say educating children on cyber safety is more important than ever.

Recently, police have received reports of child predators lurking online. APD says parents should recognize warning signs and educate children on internet dangers as well as monitor their child’s internet usage.

As always, the public should report any suspicious behavior they see. APD says you can report child abuse by dialing #SAFE from a cell phone or by calling 1-855-333-7233.

