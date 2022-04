ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a crash involving a city bus near I-25 Thursday. It happened at Lomas and Locust and KRQE News 13 crews spotted the bus after it jumped the curb and stopped at the base of the overpass.

Police have not released a cause for the crash. Some people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. No other information has been released at this time.