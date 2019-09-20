APD: Child’s death does not appear suspicious

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Police Department has stated the death of a child in southwest Albuquerque does not appear suspicious.

Officers are currently in the area of Unser and Gibson in response to the death of a child Friday morning. Detectives with APD are at the scene as they are with all unattended deaths and authorities report that at this time nothing appears suspicious.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it is made available.