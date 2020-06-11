APD chief joins national pledge for police accountability

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s police chief says he’s joined law enforcement leaders from around the country denouncing the actions of the officers charged in George Floyd’s death. The Mayor Cities Chief’s Association has more than 70 member cities across the country.

Together, they released a statement on Thursday saying Floyd’s death in Minneapolis was by any measure of professional policing unnecessary, avoidable, and criminal. Albuquerque Police Department Chief Mike Geier says he supports police reform and is implementing anti-racism training for his officers.

Chief Geier supports the community in voicing their frustrations about racial injustice. “We hear you, we are listening and we must do better,” said Geier in a statement.

Leaders from some of the largest law enforcement agencies in the U.S. and Canada including APD put out the following statement that says in part:

“We must ourselves be honest about our history and ask ourselves tough questions before we are able to offer the right answers. A history dating back over two centuries that has included institutional racism and more recently, a history that during the civil rights movement over 50 years ago, included injustices and police brutality against African Americans who were fighting for equal rights and equal protections. We need to hear what America is telling us right now and we need to take bold and courageous action to change the narrative of our history as it relates to the disparate impact and outcomes that policing has had – and continues to have on African Americans, people of color and the disenfranchised.”

