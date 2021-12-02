ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In a news conference planned for this morning, leaders from the Albuquerque Police Department and the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office are expected to discuss access to GPS records of criminal suspects. KRQE News 13 will live stream coverage of the news conference here on this page starting around 11:15 a.m.

According to a press release, APD Chief Harold Medina, Bernalillo County DA Raúl Torrez, and “representatives of victims of crime” will be attending the Thursday news conference. The press release states the topic to be discussed is “the production of GPS records of dangerous, repeat defendants,” but contains no other details.

In September, the New Mexico Judiciary announced a plan to implement a 24/7 alert system for felony defendants under GPS monitoring. That monitoring is typically assigned to criminal defendants by a judge as a condition of release for a pending criminal case.

Previously, the state Judiciary’s GPS monitoring program was not monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with gaps in monitoring service during nights, weekends and holidays. In a news release from September 20, 2021, the New Mexico Judiciary promised the additions to the monitoring system would send “high alert” warnings to “newly hired pretrial services staff” when a defendant leaves a restricted area such as a house arrest address or a treatment facility; travels to a prohibited area or known “exclusion zone;” violates curfew by one hour; when a GPS monitor has been tampered with, a battery is removed or a battery fails.

KRQE News 13 has learned the Thursday news conference is expected to touch on the GPS monitoring records as compiled by the courts. KRQE News 13 has learned local law enforcement agencies are seeking those records for some criminal suspects, concerned about additional crimes by those suspects.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will update this article with more information as it becomes available.