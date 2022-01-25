APD charges man suspected of robbery, homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has charged a man accused of robbing a massage business on Monday and ended up in a shoot-out with a woman who worked there. The victim died on the scene according to police.

Video surveillance shows 18-year-old Jorge Rivera-Ramirez entering Wonderful Massage and paying a woman named Sihui Fang. Rivera-Ramirez allegedly pointed a gun pointed at her head as she was forced to open the front door and let another man inside.

APD says Fang attempted to run out of the business but was dragged back inside by her hair. Detectives determined that Fang and Rivera-Ramirez shot several rounds at each other, and Fang died on the scene.

Rivera-Ramirez called 911 to request medical assistance for several gunshot wounds. The second man involved fled the scene, there is currently no information on his identity.

APD robbery detectives have been investigating a string of armed robberies in Albuquerque involving two men who were robbing massage parlors, but that investigation is still ongoing.