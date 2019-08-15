APD charge teen in fatal shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- An arrest has been made in last month’s shooting at a party in southeast Albuquerque.

Back in June, police say two people were shot at a home near University and Gibson. Authorities say they were on the way to the hospital when they got into a crash at Central and Yale.

After police arrived, witnesses were able to identify 18-year-old Julian Lerma as the gunman. They told police a fight broke out over a girl between the two victims when Lerma opened fire.

Lerma turned himself into police last week. He has been charged with murder.

