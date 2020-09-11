APD Bomb Squad responds to suspicious device at Del Norte High School

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department reports that its Bomb Squad is responding to Del Norte High School after receiving reports of a suspicious bag left on the campus on Friday morning. APS Police contacted the department for its assistance.

Teachers and staff who were at the school conducting virtual classroom sessions have been evacuated. Police say a suspicious device was located and the Bomb Squad is now responding.

This is a developing story, KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.