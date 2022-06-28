ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A major street racing bust in Albuquerque happened this weekend, about 60 drivers were caught all in one spot. Little did those drivers know, APD and BCSO knew of their plans and were watching from above.

Deputies were watching from their helicopter, APD on the ground. They learned of a planned event dubbed “Take the Streets Over” and put together a last-minute operation.

After gathering, those drivers filed onto Menaul, one after another, and laid on the gas. Officers on the ground worked to pull them over, guided from the air. Some stopped before they could leave, but some wouldn’t give up.

Officers followed a female driver all the way to Rio Rancho. Citations were issued and the female driver was arrested. “You don’t have to spend too much time in Albuquerque driving around seeing demonstrations of speed and racing people zipping in and out, acting like on a video game,” said Undersheriff Larry Koran.

Those drivers who were not caught speeding or driving recklessly were cited for criminal trespass and being a spectator to street racing. That is a new ordinance just passed by county commissioners and carries a $300 fine and up to three months in jail.