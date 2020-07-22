APD, BCSO investigate deadly shooting near Old Coors and Bridge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting in southwest Albuquerque Tuesday evening.

“So we’re still trying to figure out exactly what happened, whether it started as a road rage and how this all played out,” said a spokesperson for APD Gilbert Gallegos.

Officers and deputies responded to the scene along Old Coors near Bridge following reports of shots being fired and a possible road rage incident. APD says they have a few people detained for questioning and there are no suspects at large.

