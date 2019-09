ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are responding to a downed balloon at 3585 Sixth Street NW, which is near Garfield Middle School. According to a tweet from APD, the balloon hit a power line.

They also tweeted out that there are no reports of injuries at this time.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue is also responding to the scene. KRQE will provide details as more information is released.