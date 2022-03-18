ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police bait cars are netting more arrests around Albuquerque. Albuquerque Police released a video from Thursday inside a bait car, which they say Lorenzo Diaz stole near Candelaria and Juan Tabo before picking up a woman near Central and Tramway.

When officers remotely disabled the car, the pair bailed while the car was still moving. The woman got away, but Diaz was taken into custody.

Friday morning, APD says they tracked another man, Daniel Pacheco, after he stole a bait car near Broadway and Candelaria. Officers say they followed him to a home and watched him use meth before taking him into custody.