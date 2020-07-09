APD asking for public’s help locating wanted man

News Alert
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for attacking someone with a gun.

Richard Rodriguez-Aguirre, 40, is described as a Hispanic male, five foot seven inches, 200 pounds, brown eyes and a shaved head with tattoos on his upper body and face including a teardrop near his left eye and ‘SUR’ on his neck.

If you know where he is, you can call Crime Stoppers at 505-843-STOP or submit tips at P3tips.com.

