APD asking for public’s help in locating 24-year-old woman

Noelani Tideman. Photo Courtesy of APD.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating 24-year-old Noelani Tideman.

Police say Noelani is also known as Lani and was last seen leaving her father’s apartment located at 4801 San Mateo Boulevard on June 30 at about 10:30 p.m. Noelani is 5’10” weighing 135 pounds with blue eyes and long red hair Police say earlier in the day Noelani had been involved in a car crash where the airbag deployed and Noelani did not seek or receive medical attention before going to her father’s apartment and was intoxicated at the time.

Police say Noelani may be abusing illegal narcotics. She was last seen wearing brown shorts and a blue shirt, she also had a pink cast on her left leg from her ankle to her knee. Police say when Noelani left she did not take her crutches, cell phone, or any money. Police say Noelani left on foot and has not been in contact with her friends or family since leaving.

Police say if located contact Noelani’s father, Mr. Dan Tideman, at 505-720-9348 or Detective Lorenzo Apodaca of the Missing Persons Unit at 505-924-6094.