APD ask for public’s assistance in locating endangered missing juvenile

Moisture starts to feed into a bone dry New Mexico on Sunday. Showers will become more and more frequent west of I-25 by the evening. By Monday morning, there will be a swath of rain and snow near I-40. Snow will be heavy in some areas. 1-3" of snow is possible in Santa Fe and Clines Corners. Most locations above 7,000' should get at least a dusting. Winds will be strong south and east on Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures on Tuesday will struggle to get into the 50s after starting near freezing. The sun will be out, so expect most of the snow to melt by the end of the day. Wednesday morning will be the coldest part of the forecast. Albuquerque will be among a large area of freezing lows. Temperatures will recover by the end of the forecast.