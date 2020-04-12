APD ask for public’s assistance in locating endangered missing juvenile

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department Missing Person Unit requests your assistance in locating Devin Burney.
Burney was reported missing by family members after they discovered a note indicating Burney wanted to harm himself. Devin suffers from mental health issues and has multiple distinguished scars on both arms and neck. It is unknown what clothes Devin was wearing when he left the house.
If anyone has information Burney’s whereabouts, they are asked to call APD’s Missing Person Unit at (505) 235-1039 or (505) 924-6096.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ on ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- Essential Businesses
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites