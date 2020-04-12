APD ask for public’s assistance in locating endangered missing juvenile

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department Missing Person Unit requests your assistance in locating Devin Burney.

Burney was reported missing by family members after they discovered a note indicating Burney wanted to harm himself. Devin suffers from mental health issues and has multiple distinguished scars on both arms and neck. It is unknown what clothes Devin was wearing when he left the house.

If anyone has information Burney’s whereabouts, they are asked to call APD’s Missing Person Unit at (505) 235-1039 or (505) 924-6096.

