ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are asking for help identifying two teenage girls killed in a homicide early Thursday morning. APD officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at Central and Tingley around 12:30 a.m. Two girls between the age of 14 and 18 were found dead in the car.

One was 5’1″, 124 lbs. with reddish-brown hair, possibly Hispanic or Native American, and was wearing a maroon “bralette”, grey shorts, black and white Nike shoes, and grey socks. The other was 4;9″, 93 lbs, had blonde or light brown hair dyed pinkish-purple, white or Hispanic, and was wearing blue jeans, black and white checkered shirt, black bra, and black socks.

Two men were taken to the hospital, one of them was the driver. They say another unoccupied car was found down the street at Central and Rio Grande.