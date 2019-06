ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police finally caught up with the woman they say caused a police shooting.

Daniel Franco is accused of leading officers on a chase near Lomas and Washington last month. Police say shots were fired after his passenger and niece, 18-year-old Cynthia Franco, turned towards the officer, gun in hand.

A warrant for her arrest was issued three weeks ago. Police arrested her Wednesday. A district court judge will stay behind bars until trial.