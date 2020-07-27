APD arrests repeat ‘alert’ offender

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A felon that the Albuquerque Police Department has had its eye on is back behind bars after allegedly attacking a homeowner during a burglary. 29-year-old Anthony Chavez is an ‘ALeRT’ offender who was identified by a multi-agency program that tracks offenders who continuously commit crimes in the community.

Chavez was arrested Saturday after a woman says Chavez broke into their house, maced her then stole her driver’s license. When APD found him nearby they also found drugs, a stolen gun, and keys to a stolen truck in his pockets. Chavez has six felony arrests for drug and theft. Chavez has been booked into Metropolitan Detention Center.