APD arrests police chase suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The public is learning who is accused of causing havoc for police in southwest Albuquerque Saturday night.

The Albuquerque Police Department arrested 25-year-old Jacob Salaz in the area of 10th Street and Central just before 10 p.m. According to a criminal complaint, it all started when Salaz pointed a gun at a woman at the Freddy’s restaurant near Coors and Central on Saturday night.

The complaint states Salaz went to the Dion’s next door and when he left, police were waiting. Authorities state Salaz then took off in a stolen car, leading to a police chase.

Police say he later crashed the car near 10th Street and Park and they later found him near 10th Street and Central. According to online records, he has a lengthy criminal history including charges for car theft and aggravated assault on a peace officer.