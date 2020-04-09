APD arrests ‘Metro 15’ juvenile offender

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested a Metro 15 juvenile Wednesday. Elijah Perez was arrested on warrants for robbery and was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.
Perez is also a suspect in a January 10 during a robbery. APD has arrested 34 offenders since the Metro 15 operation started in December. Metro 15 is an effort to attack violent crimes from all sides and is a component of Mayor Tim Keller’s Violence Intervention Program.
APD says the Metro 15 is working on a list of the top 15 violent crime offenders in Albuquerque.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- FAQ on ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- Essential Businesses
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites