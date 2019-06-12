APD arrests man suspected of vandalizing rainbow crosswalk Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Anthony Morgan [ + - ] Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A motorcyclist who police say vandalized a rainbow-colored crosswalk in Nob Hill is facing felony charges. "We're not going to tolerate people who try to divide the community in a way like this,"

Video captured last week showed a couple of bikers taking turns burning rubber over the new crosswalk near Central and Morningside. Police say they received tips saying 31-year-old Anthony Morgan was one of the men seen in the video.

"A lot of times in property crimes we don't have the great cellphone video or witnesses who are able to tell us who did it. In this case, I think because it was a high profile incident, we did have that help from the public," Gilbert Gallegos, Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said.

The crosswalk, which represents inclusiveness for the city's LGBT community, cost the city $30,000 to install. It will take about $1,700 to fix.

