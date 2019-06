ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of exposing himself at a Hobby Lobby last week has been arrested again for a similar incident.

James Chavez, 28, was arrested Thursday morning at the Tuesday Morning near Coors and Ellison. Police say he walked into the story and started touching himself in front of employees.

Chavez was just arrested last week after exposing himself to a woman at Hobby Lobby in Cottonwood Mall. He was released two days later.