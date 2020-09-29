APD arrests 36 in last week’s anti-crime operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Onboard surveillance video shows the moment a driver crashed into an Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus at one of the trickiest intersections that's emerged from the ART project. The crash happened earlier this month at Central and Lomas resulting in one person in an SUV being taken to the hospital.

Video shows a white SUV cut off an ART bus as both vehicles tried to continue eastbound on Central Avenue, past the intersection with San Pasquale. The ART bus ends up clipping the left side of the SUV, sending the SUV around the front of the bus with a torn back bumper.