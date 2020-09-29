APD arrests 36 in last week’s anti-crime operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police completed another city-wide anti-crime operation resulting in 36 arrests. The latest operation lasted from Wednesday through Friday, Police say the majority of the arrest were from people with previous criminal histories. APD has conducted four of these sweeps since August, arresting 151 criminals total and recovered nine stolen cars.
