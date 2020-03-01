Live Now
WATCH LIVE: South Carolina Primary 2020 Coverage

APD arrest Texas man following SWAT situation

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested a fugitive from Texas after an hours-long SWAT standoff.

The Albuquerque Police Unit responded to a house in the 1300 block of Rhode Island Northeast early Saturday morning. They say a male suspect with a felony warrant was inside and refused to come out.

They issued a SWAT callout and after several hours were able to arrest Hunter Matney, a 17-year-old fugitive from Texas after a SWAT situation. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and could face extradition back to Texas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞