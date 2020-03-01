APD arrest Texas man following SWAT situation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have arrested a fugitive from Texas after an hours-long SWAT standoff.

The Albuquerque Police Unit responded to a house in the 1300 block of Rhode Island Northeast early Saturday morning. They say a male suspect with a felony warrant was inside and refused to come out.

They issued a SWAT callout and after several hours were able to arrest Hunter Matney, a 17-year-old fugitive from Texas after a SWAT situation. He is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and could face extradition back to Texas.