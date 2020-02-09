Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

APD arrest suspect in westside aggravated DWI

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More information has been gathered on a bad crash that happened on the westside Friday night.

According to court documents, it all started when people inside a red pickup and a gold sedan started shooting at each other, causing a crash at 64th Street and Avalon. Police say they both continued driving and shooting at each other before the red pickup struck a white Hyundai at Coors and Fortuna.

Two women were taken to the hospital with one in critical condition. The driver of the red pickup truck, later identified as 34-year-old Gerald Chavez, fled the scene on foot but was later arrested by officers. They say Chavez appeared drunk and now faces charges including aggravated DWI and shooting form a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞