APD arrest Metro 15 suspect same day he makes the list

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – APD made another arrest of a Metro 15 suspect within hours of putting him on the list.

Luis Gutierrez, 35, allegedly shot at his estranged wife on several occasions. Detectives from APD’s Impact and stalking units, as well as officers with the Valley Area Command, were looking for Gutierrez, who had several felony warrants. Police say Gutierrez’ violent behavior towards his estranged wife had escalated in the last few days.

Gutierrez was placed on the Metro 15 list on Friday and detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit among others arrested him later that night.

