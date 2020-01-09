Live Now
APD apprehends another ‘Metro 15’ suspect

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

Ahmad Williams

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police have arrested another one of the Metro 15.

Ahmad Williams was found in Albany, Georgia. He’s accused of biting an officer on the hand and another on the shoulder when they tried to arrest him for allegedly holding his sister-in-law at gunpoint.

Taking his place on the Metro 15 list is 21-year-old Elias Miyamoto, who is wanted for robbing a man of his wallet at knife-point. The city recently created the “Metro 15” to try to tackle Albuquerque’s crime problem.

