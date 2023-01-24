ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is launching a new mobile app to better communicate with the public. The new ABQPD app will be run through the Atlas One program.
They will send push alerts for incidents such as missing person flyers, wanted posters, road closures, and school-related incidents that APD is assisting with. Tips can be submitted regarding ongoing investigations.
The Atlas app is available on the Apple App Store.