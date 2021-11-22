APD announces new hires in leadership positions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) The Albuquerque Police Department has announced new leadership. The new Director for the Office of the Chief, David Franklin, began in early November and comes to Albuquerque with more than 25 years of experience in law enforcement.

Franklin will oversee special projects, building and planning, fiscal, human resources, and staffing, as well as working closely with city council. He comes from Dallas, Texas and has previously served as a uniformed trooper, as well as time as a Lieutenant and Captain with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Michael Gardiner will serve as the new Deputy Commander for the Police Academy and will start his new position on Monday, November 22. Gardiner joins APD with 22 years of experience in federal agencies after previously serving as an instructor with FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (LEEDA), as well as Assistant Special Agent in Charge for the USDA Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations Southwestern Region.