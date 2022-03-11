ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The attorney general and the Albuquerque Police Department are cracking down on serial shoplifters and organized retail crime. This comes as the number of cases continues to rise and the offenses more and more violent.

Since February, APD has made 15 felony arrests and 7 misdemeanor arrests for shoplifting. APD and AG are hoping to bring harsher charges for those who are more violent offenses or serial shoplifters.

According to APD Chief Harold Medina says “working with the attorney general office working with [District Attorney’s] and ensuring that we are building strong prosecution upping charges from what used to be a larceny slash aggravated assault to now charging them with robbery.”

Two major arrests have recently been made: one being Isaiah Martinez who is accused of organizing a mass theft of multiple sunglass huts across the city, with a value of $53,000 dollars back in October 2021. Another, Athena Padilla, who was arrested on March 9, who is charged with 10 shoplifting incidents with a value close to $19,000. In total, police have valued the amount of recovered merchandise from all their arrests close to $100,000 from their latest sting this past month.

Attorney General Hector Balderas says “Because we are targeting the worst of the worst we are finding and building other criminal cases.”

The number of how many incidents across Albuquerque is hard to track says, Chief Medina. “It’s really hard to get your pulse on shoplifting numbers because a lot of companies don’t even report things to the police,” Chief Medina said.

Stores across the Metro are now employing armed private security guards with limited use of force as asset protection. Other stores are installing LOT-COP Security Camera Towers to aid in this deterrence effort. Cheif Medina says the department has a partnership with some stores across the city to help but supports stores going the private security route instead.

“There’s nothing I would like to have them work other types of overtime rather than standing at a retail store,” said Chief Medina.

The Attorney General’s office said this crackdown is on the more violent offenders and they know who they are. “I want to make sure that the general public understands that we are not targeting petty shoplifting or individuals who are shoplifting out of a need we are targeting organized retail criminals,” said Balderas.

The attorney general says these operations are partnerships with big box stores like home depot and target. Many stores are now keeping a log of names and videos of repeat offenders.