Trump impeachment trial: Opening arguments begin after hours of debate over rules

APD: Albuquerque man’s death likely murder-suicide

Ruben Baca and Bandit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says the murder of a man and his dog is likely a murder-suicide involving a neighbor.

Ruben Baca, 63, was shot to death in his apartment near Eubank and Southern on January 16, along with his dog Bandit. KRQE News 13 has now learned that Fernando De Leon, 61, was also found dead with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to family, De Leon lived right above Baca and the two had ongoing issues. A police report shows De Leon allegedly attacked Baca a year prior. The case never made it to trial.

