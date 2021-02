ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It takes a village and millions of dollars to pull off New Mexico's biggest event. A new audit is now revealing how much the city and the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta each pay to put on the event and how much they walk away with. The Inspector General's audit shows that in 2019, the city spent $1.5 million on the Balloon Fiesta. The city says it's money well spent.

"The return to our city and state is immense. This is one of the best things that we invest in. The Balloon Fiesta generates almost $190 million a year in economic return to our area, so the payoff is fabulous for what the city puts in," said Dave Simon with the city's Parks and Rec. Department.