APD, AFR show support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Police Department is fighting more than crime for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Real Men Wear Pink campaign is raising money and awareness for the cause while also engaging with the community. Every dollar raised through the fundraiser helps the American Cancer Society.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue is also joining in on the pink movement. Members of the crew will be wearing pink t-shirts in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

T-shirts are available from AFR for $20. For information on purchasing a shirt, email AFR at truiz@cabq.gov.

You can donate to the Real Men Wear Pink fundraiser by clicking here.

