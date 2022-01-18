APD, AFR seeing some staff shortages for COVID

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue is juggling as it deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases. AFR Lieutenant, Tom Ruiz, says about 40 firefighters are out right now because of COVID either an infection themselves or exposure.

Despite that, all AFR trucks are operating and crews are able to meet the required response time. A spokesperson from the Albuquerque Police Department says as of last Tuesday, only four officers had tested positive but none of them are from field services. The department did not have an updated case count from the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.