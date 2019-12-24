APD, AFR respond to crash with injuries at Indian School and University

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Police Department and Albuquerque Fire Rescue are currently at the scene of a crash at eastbound Indian School and University.

AFR reports that two cars were involved in the crash and one person was extricated from their vehicle. Two individuals were transported to a local hospital.

The extent of the victims’ injuries is unknown at this time. Albuquerque Fire Rescue states that this is the third significant multi-vehicle crash that has occurred in the past 24 hours.

Commuters are asked to be safe while driving on the roads during the holiday season.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide information as it becomes available.