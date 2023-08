ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico students might be seeing something new as they head back to campus bringing extra smiles and safety measures along with it. Earlier this year, the Albuquerque Police Department increased the presence of the Mounted Horse unit downtown.

Now, that unit has added UNM to their patrol area. The officers and horses will ride around campus, deterring crime, and interacting with those on campus.