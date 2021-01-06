APD: Accidental shootings rose 17% in 2020

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police Department reports that accidental shootings rose in 2020. Officers responded to 44 of those calls last year, compared to 38 in 2019. Some involved owners cleaning their guns, while in other cases, people were drunk when they shot themselves. APD reminds people to exercise gun safety and urges owners to use gun locks when not in use.

APD says firearms should be stored in a gun safe and it’s best to keep ammunition in a place away from firearms. They also say experienced gun owners forget steps like ensuring the magazine has been removed from the firearm and visually inspecting the chamber to make sure no rounds have been left inside.

Up Next:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES