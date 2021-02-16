APD: 3 people found dead in SW Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in a southwest Albuquerque home. According to APD, dispatch received a call at 7:11 p.m. from a homeowner reporting he discovered three deceased individuals in his rental property on the 10900 block of Crandall Rd SW.

When officers arrived at the scene they confirmed that the individuals were deceased. APD says officers on the scene noticed a heavy smell of some sort of gas. APD homicide detectives will be conducting the investigation. No other information has been released at this time.