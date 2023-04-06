ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people were killed in a Thursday night crash. Authorities said it involved a motorcycle.

According to Albuquerque police, a motorcycle fled an officer trying to conduct a traffic stop. It was carrying two people. The motorcycle collided with another vehicle and killed one of the riders at the scene. The passenger was taken to the hospital and died.

Occupants in the vehicle were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident is still under investigation.