APD: 1 shot near Central and Rio Grande

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Westbound traffic on Central Ave. at Rio Grande Blvd. is closed while the Albuquerque Police Department investigates a shooting that happened near the intersection Wednesday night. APD says when officers arrived on the scene, they found a female with a gunshot wound.

APD says the female was transported to the hospital where she is expected to survive but her injuries are considered severe. No other information was provided. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.