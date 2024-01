ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Authorities said a firearm was discharged in a restaurant in Albuquerque.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, a firearm was fired inside the Duran’s restaurant. One person was hit and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are investigating, and details are limited at this time.

