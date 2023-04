ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are investigating a homicide in southwest Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Police Department says officers were called to an area near Old Coors Blvd. and Bridge Blvd. after midnight for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found one person who had died from a gunshot wound. The APD Homicide Unit is investigating the scene. No other information has been released at this time.