ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local authorities are investigating a shooting. It happened Wednesday evening.

According to Albuquerque Police (APD), dispatch received a call about a person being shot around 7:32 p.m. The location of the reported shooting was in the 500 block of Dallas St. NE.

When officers showed up, they found a man “clinging to life,” APD’s spokesperson said. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

No suspects have been taken into custody, and the Southeast Area Command is investigating.