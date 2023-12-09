ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue was dispatched to an apartment complex near Palomas and Bell at about 6:30 a.m.
Upon their arrival, the fire had spread to both the first and second floors.
First responders got the flames under control within 15 minutes with minor structural damage to both the top and bottom apartments.
No one was inside either unit at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.